Art Law co-chair Megan Noh sat with the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation's Stroke of Genius podcast to discuss the complexity of the legal intersection of protest art and law. The podcast episode description reads:

There were dozens of breathtaking protest art pieces that appeared during the George Floyd protests. But visual art, especially protest art, is precarious. What happens if a building owner wants to get rid of a piece of protest art that is on his property? What happens when intellectual property collides with physical property? Listen as we explore the questions around the rights of activist artists.

This episode, titled 'Activism, Art, and IP," is sponsored by: the IBM Native American and Indigenous Diversity Leadership Council.Listen below.