The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled six (VI) oral hearings for the month of May 2021. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

May 4, 2021 - 11 AM: Rodney Green v. Tensor International Corporation, Cancellation No. 92068730 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark EARTHLOCK for "Plastic sheet materials for construction; plastic mesh materials for asphalt and concrete reinforcement, and construction of civil engineering structures" and "Soil reinforcement mesh and soil stabilization mesh made of plastic; soil erosion control structures, namely, gabions [new word for me - ed.] and mattresses constructed of plastic mesh; plastic mesh material for construction of civil engineering structures" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with petitioner's common law mark EARTHLOK for soil stabilizers].

May 5, 2021 - 1 PM: Trek Bicycle Corporation v. Christina Isaacs, Opposition No. 91232164 [Opposition to registration of the mark RANGER TREK for various goods and services in classes International Classes 16, 18, 21, 25, 26, 28 and 41, and the mark RANGER TREK EXPEDITION JOURNALS & Design for goods and services in classes 16 and 41, on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the allegedly famous common law and registered mark TREK and formatives thereof for a variety of products, including clothing, backpacks, travel bags, all-purpose sports bags, flashlights, wrist watches, powder mixes for energy drinks and snack bars.]

May 11, 2021 - 1:30 PM: In re Clearly IP Holdings, SRL, Serial Nos. 88150585 and 88156396 [Section 2(d) refusal of the mark CLEARLY SPARKLING, in standard character and stylized form [SPARKLING disclaimed] for "Sparkling waters; carbonated waters; drinking waters; flavored waters; mineral waters; water beverages" in view of the registered mark CLEAR & SPARKLING in stylized form for "Carbonated waters; Drinking water; Seltzer water; Fruit-based beverages; Non-alcoholic beverages, namely, carbonated beverages"]

May 13, 2021 - 2 PM: AWP USA Inc. v. Chubb INA Holdings, Inc., Cancellation No. 92070407 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark CHUBB TRAVEL SMART for "Downloadable mobile applications for planning trips, receiving travel, weather, medical, safety, health, and security information, receiving security alerts, and currency converter tool" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the common law mark TRAVELSMART for mobile application and web-based software services for providing information related to travel insurance, claim filing, flight status checking, medical assistance, and local emergency and assistance during travels.]

May 18, 2021 - 11 AM: In re BFY LLC, Serial No. 88606855 [Section 2(e)(1) refusal to register the mark MULTEEZ for "Homeopathic pharmaceuticals, namely, vitamins," on the ground of mere descriptiveness.]

May 25 2021 - 1 PM: In re Herman Miller, Inc., Serial No. 88027008 [Refusal to register a three-dimensional product configuration of a chair on the ground of de jure functionality under Section 2(e)(5).]

