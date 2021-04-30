Fresh IP has asked me to post its announcement of a job opportunity. Being a cooperative fellow, I agreed to do so. The firm has offices in Reston, VA, Overland Park, KS, and Cambridge, UK, but team members can work remotely from anywhere.

Fresh IP PLC is seeking an experienced U.S. trademark attorney with a significant portable book of business to join our friendly team and rapidly growing practice.

Your responsibilities would include supervising paralegals in carrying out domestic and international filings and prosecution work, as well as assisting with contested proceedings and business development activities. The firm has offices in Reston, VA, Overland Park, KS, and Cambridge, UK, but all team members can work remotely from anywhere utilizing our reliable and cutting-edge cloud-based software systems.

Our team of support staff handles everything administrative and paralegal-level so you can focus on high-value work and business development activities. We are growth-oriented and will assist you with marketing and business development. Our trademark attorneys are experienced in all aspects of trademark practice, including global portfolio management, domestic and international clearance, enforcement and negotiation, contested proceedings (TTAB and litigation), and prosecution and appeals, and we emphasize close collaboration and mutual support. Our partners also retain a very high percentage of their client billings.

The ideal candidate is an established trademark attorney with a significant portable book of business and 5-10 years of experience in trademarks, including the areas mentioned above. Excellent work product is essential.

This is an opportunity for a large firm attorney looking to work with greater autonomy in a smaller firm environment, an established solo needing staffing and support to take their practice to the next level, or any partner- or near-partner-level trademark attorney looking for a better platform for business development and growth.

Apply via email to: cliff at freship.com

Please include a relevant writing sample with your bio.