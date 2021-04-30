Former friend David Perlsack once told me that I have a face for radio and a voice for blogging. Well, proof of the former is self-evident. As to the latter, you be the judge. Here is a podcast that I recorded for Wolf Greenfield's new "IP Talk" series, in which I discuss the TTAB's jurisdiction, review some recent cases, and comment on the Trademark Modernization Act. (link).

The TTABlog

