Intellectual Property Chair Michael Renaud, Member Vanessa Yen, Special Counsel Evan Diamond, and Associate Gabriella Flick wrote an article in Law360 on how trade secrets can be protected when they are given to government agencies in the US and EU. This is the second published article in Mintz's Trade Secrets Best Practices series.

The authors wrote, "Different rules apply when trade secrets are disclosed by the government, rather than misappropriated by another.... When assessing whether trade secrets are likely to remain secret once submitted to U.S. or EU government agencies, companies might want to consider what is protected under the relevant disclosure laws, including agency-specific laws; the procedural rules; and how each jurisdiction applies the relevant laws with respect to the type of information the company seeks to protect."

Law360