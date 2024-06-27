ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Protecting Trade Secrets In US, EU Gov't Agency Submissions

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore
The authors wrote, "Different rules apply when trade secrets are disclosed by the government, rather than misappropriated by another....
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Michael T. Renaud
Photo of Vanessa Yen
Photo of Evan Diamond
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Intellectual Property Chair Michael Renaud, Member Vanessa Yen, Special Counsel Evan Diamond, and Associate Gabriella Flick wrote an article in Law360 on how trade secrets can be protected when they are given to government agencies in the US and EU. This is the second published article in Mintz's Trade Secrets Best Practices series.

The authors wrote, "Different rules apply when trade secrets are disclosed by the government, rather than misappropriated by another.... When assessing whether trade secrets are likely to remain secret once submitted to U.S. or EU government agencies, companies might want to consider what is protected under the relevant disclosure laws, including agency-specific laws; the procedural rules; and how each jurisdiction applies the relevant laws with respect to the type of information the company seeks to protect."

SOURCE

Law360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael T. Renaud
Michael T. Renaud
Photo of Vanessa Yen
Vanessa Yen
Photo of Evan Diamond
Evan Diamond
Person photo placeholder
Gabriella Flick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More