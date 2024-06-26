As briefing is wrapping up in two federal district court cases challenging1 the FTC's new rule banning noncompetes, which is set to take effect on September 4, 2024, employers and counsel await the courts' anticipated decisions forecasted for July, which will either uphold the rule or stay its effective date and enjoin the FTC from enforcing it.

During the pendency of the litigation, and in light of the rule's fast-approaching effective date, employers should get prepared by doing the following:

Plan ahead to be ready to provide notice 2 before September 4, 2024 to workers who entered into noncompetes before that date and who are not excepted from the rule. 3 Start by listing all current and former employees who don't qualify for the "senior executive" or the sale-of-business exceptions. Then, prepare notices, using the model language provided by the FTC, to be delivered to these workers by email, text, mail, or by hand.

Examine nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), 4 non-solicitation agreements, other confidentiality agreements, anti-moonlighting provisions, no-recruit agreements, and training repayment provisions, to determine whether they could be deemed so broad as to functionally operate as "non-compete clauses" as defined in the rule. 5

Consider whether to enter into new noncompetes with "senior executives"6 before September 4, 2024.

If the courts uphold the rule, employers seeking to comply should consider the following:

Provide the required notice before September 4, 2024.

Do not enter into any new noncompete agreements on or after September 4, 2024 unless they qualify for the sale-of-business exception. 7

Do not try to enforce existing noncompetes entered into before September 4, 2024 unless they were executed by "senior executives." 8

Modify NDAs, non-solicitation agreements, other confidentiality agreements, anti-moonlighting provisions, no-recruit agreements, and training repayment provisions as needed to avoid violation of the rule.

Consider the merits and viability under relevant state laws of entering into true "garden leave" agreements with certain employees, under which their employment is continued at full salary but without assigned work and without access to the company's information, technology, and workplace.

If one of the courts enjoins enforcement of the rule nationwide, employers should consider doing the following:

Expect ongoing litigation of the rule, whose ultimate fate will likely be decided by the United States Supreme Court.

Evaluate whether existing noncompetes are enforceable under all potentially applicable state laws. For each noncompete, consider the noncompete laws, as well as conflict-of-laws and choice-of-law rules, of the states where the noncompete was executed and the states where the employee worked.

Regardless whether the rule survives, employers should consider protecting confidential information and legitimate business interests in the following ways:

Improve electronic, technical, and physical security to limit data access, use, and sharing.

Develop policies and procedures for preserving confidentiality and protecting trade secrets and proprietary information that define protected information and set clear expectations for employees.

Ensure that policies and procedures exist for all stages of the employment life cycle, from onboarding to exit interviews to post-employment access to information and recovery of company equipment.

Examine and modify remote work policies to ensure consistency with security measures.

Educate and train employees on policies and procedures for data security, confidentiality, and protection of trade secrets and proprietary information.

Monitor employee compliance with data security measures and discipline noncompliance.

Examine and modify agreements with third parties to establish clear obligations regarding use of confidential company and customer information.

Examine statutory and common-law trade secret misappropriation laws and modify policies and procedures as needed to ensure protection of trade secrets through litigation.

