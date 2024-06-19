Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 66: A Conversation With A Rocket Lawyer (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episode 66 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "A Conversation with a Rocket Lawyer."

In this episode, Bridget Smith, Assistant General Counsel and Director, Intellectual Property for Relativity Space, joins Jordan Grotzinger to discuss her company, how her job involves trade secrets, her views on measures to protect trade secrets given her company's unique assets, and other subjects.

