We are thrilled to announce the release of the Chambers Trade Secrets 2024 Global Practice Guide, a comprehensive resource providing the latest insights and legal updates in the field of trade secrets law. Authored by leading experts in the industry, including Seyfarth Shaw LLP's very own Robert Milligan and Dawn Mertineit, this guide is an invaluable tool for professionals navigating the complex landscape of trade secrets, computer fraud, and non-compete agreements.

One of the highlights of this year's guide is the USA Trends & Developments section, where Robert and Dawn have made significant contributions. This section provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the heightened scrutiny on restrictive covenants in 2023, particularly non-compete agreements, by both federal agencies and state legislatures. It discusses the implications of significant regulatory changes, such as the FTC's rule banning most non-competes, and highlights state-level initiatives, including California's stricter laws. Moreover, it emphasizes the increasing importance of safeguarding trade secrets amidst evolving legal landscapes and remote work dynamics, urging employers to prioritize robust protection strategies and navigate potential litigation risks effectively.

For those seeking the most up-to-date information on trade secrets law, the Chambers Trade Secrets 2024 Global Practice Guide is an essential resource. Whether you are a legal practitioner, business owner, or academic researcher, this guide offers unparalleled insights and analysis to help you navigate the complexities of trade secrets litigation and protection.

To access the Chambers Trade Secrets 2024 Global Practice Guide and delve into the latest trends and developments in the field, click here.

