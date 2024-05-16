ARTICLE
16 May 2024

The FTC's Non-compete Ban: What To Know And How To Respond

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Contributor
Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
Dawn Mertineit, partner in Seyfarth's Trade Secrets, Non-Competes & Data Privacy practice, authored an article titled, "The FTC's non-compete ban: What to know and how to respond" ...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Dawn Mertineit
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Dawn Mertineit, partner in Seyfarth's Trade Secrets, Non-Competes & Data Privacy practice, authored an article titled, "The FTC's non-compete ban: What to know and how to respond" on International Employment Lawyer.

Another notable limitation is contained in the final rule's definition of a non-compete. Non-competes do not include clauses that only prohibit a worker from accepting work or operating a business outside the United States. In landing on this definition, the FTC considered various public comments expressing concerns about a final rule that would have an extraterritorial impact. Among those concerns were comments highlighting (1) the potential exacerbation of a shortage of science and technology workers if employers in other countries could more easily poach American workers; (2) other countries' relatively weaker protections for trade secrets; (3) the greater challenge in litigating trade secret misappropriation claims in some other jurisdictions; and (4) the potential conflict between the rule and certain other statutes or multilateral agreements, such as the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2022 or the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights ("TRIPS").

While the FTC did not find all the aforementioned concerns to be validated, it nonetheless chose to limit the rule's application to work performed in the United States. Thus, the final rule (if it goes into effect—more on that below) expressly limits the definition of a non-compete to agreements "that prevent workers from seeking or accepting work in the U.S. or operating a business in the U.S." In other words, even for workers who do not meet the definition of a "senior executive" or are not otherwise covered by an exception to the rule, an employer can impose a non-compete if it only prevents the worker from accepting a role or operating a business abroad (subject to jurisdictional-specific statutory requirements and common law governing the scope of restrictive covenants, of course). That said, the rule seemingly would still apply to foreign workers to the extent it prevents them from working or operating a business in the United States.

To read the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dawn Mertineit
Dawn Mertineit
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
16 May 2024

The FTC's Non-compete Ban: What To Know And How To Respond

United States Intellectual Property
Contributor
Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More