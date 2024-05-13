Hytera Sanctions Show Strength Of Antisuit Injunctions

Member Drew DeVoogd spoke to Law360 on the Seventh Circuit's decision to uphold $1 million a day in sanctions against Hytera Communications for violating an order to drop trade secrets and copyright litigation in China. Drew weighed in specifically on how courts are viewing antitrust injunctions involving standard essential patents like with Hytera.
Drew said, "The way in which courts have pretty much universally viewed those antisuit injunctions in the SEP space is essentially encroaching on sovereignty. What lengths will courts in different jurisdictions go to retain their own sovereign power? That's a really fascinating cross-border issue."
