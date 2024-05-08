You are invited to listen to Episode 64 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "The FTC's Non-Compete Decree."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and recurring co-hosts Gregory Bombard and Justin Victor discuss the FTC's new sweeping ban on non-compete agreements, and what it means for companies.

self

ATTACHMENTS

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.