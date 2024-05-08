United States:
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 64: The FTC's Non-Compete Decree (Podcast)
08 May 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
You are invited to listen to Episode 64 of Greenberg
Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "The
FTC's Non-Compete Decree."
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and recurring co-hosts
Gregory Bombard and Justin Victor discuss the FTC's new
sweeping ban on non-compete agreements, and what it means for
companies.
