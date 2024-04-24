Corporate Practice Series Portfolio No. 43–3rd, Trade Secrets: Protection and Remedies is a ten chapter portfolio that examines the public policy of protecting trade secrets, the definition of trade secrets, and the distinction between a trade secret and a patent.

The rights of a trade secret owner are potentially perpetual in duration, but these rights can be quickly lost because of lax business procedures. Given the great value of trade secrets to business, close scrutiny should be given to safeguard trade secrets against accidental loss, and a proper trade secret maintenance program should be established. The Detailed Analysis describes procedures for securing and maintaining trade secrets, with emphasis placed on physical and contractual means of protecting trade secrets.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law

