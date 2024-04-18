United States:
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 63: Federal Subject Matter Jurisdiction, Trade Secret Ownership, And Presumed Injunctive Relief (Podcast)
18 April 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
You are invited to listen to Episode 63 of Greenberg
Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Federal
Subject Matter Jurisdiction, Trade Secret Ownership, and Presumed
Injunctive Relief.”
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses how to plead (and
not to plead) subject matter jurisdiction under the federal Defend
Trade Secrets Act, the requirement of trade secret ownership, and
whether injunctive relief is presumed once the plaintiff proves
misappropriation.
