You are invited to listen to Episode 63 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Federal Subject Matter Jurisdiction, Trade Secret Ownership, and Presumed Injunctive Relief.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses how to plead (and not to plead) subject matter jurisdiction under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, the requirement of trade secret ownership, and whether injunctive relief is presumed once the plaintiff proves misappropriation.

