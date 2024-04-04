ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Earlier this year the Federal Judicial Conference released its Trade Secret Case Management Judicial Guide. That paper is over 400 pages but contains comprehensive insights for courts and litigants in the various stages of a trade secret case. It is required reading for those practicing in the field.

SSRN-id4360102.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.