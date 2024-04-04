United States:
Trade Secret Case Management Judicial Guide Released
04 April 2024
Crowell & Moring LLP
Earlier this year the Federal Judicial Conference released its
Trade Secret Case Management Judicial Guide. That paper is over 400
pages but contains comprehensive insights for courts and litigants
in the various stages of a trade secret case. It is required
reading for those practicing in the field.
