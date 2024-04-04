- The "Elf on a Shelf" has seen a lot from the outside. Make sure the employment agreement prevents them from sharing within.
- If elves are working remote, make sure they know not to download the gift-wrapping procedure from the Workshop shared drive to personal devices.
- Distribute the "Naughty or Nice" list on a need to know basis only.
- No photographs of the sleigh allowed.
- Don't forget about the NDAs with the reindeer handlers and flight navigators.
- Revisit the Workshop's plan to limit disclosure of confidential information if a human finds their way in.
- Review the applicable law of the North Pole to ensure Confidentiality Agreements are enforceable and do not violate an elf's right to work at a competitor.
- Do not mark gift wrapped toys as "Confidential," since those gifts do not contain trade secret or confidential information.
- Confirm that trade secret protection is best for the innovations developed—the Workshop likely wants to keep them secret for as long as possible and not the limited lifespan patent protection offers.
- Remind Mrs. Claus not to share information at the New Year's Magical Creature Gathering— "Loose lips can unwrap gifts!"
