ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 allows for U.S. district courts to preside over matters of foreign misappropriation of U.S. technology and trade secrets. Jones Day's Randy Kay, who chairs the Firm's global trade secrets focus team, talks about the applicability of the Act to foreign misappropriation, what can constitute the requisite "act in furtherance," and why U.S.-based trade secrets owners benefit from bringing civil claims in U.S. courts.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.