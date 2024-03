You are invited to listen to episode 62 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Non-Compete Agreements in Missouri and a New Preemption Case"

In this episode, Jordan discusses how Missouri treats the hot topic of non-compete agreements and a recent District Court case in California on preemption.

self

ATTACHMENTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.