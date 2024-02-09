United States:
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 61: Year In Review
09 February 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
You are invited to listen to Episode 61 of Greenberg
Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Year in
Review."
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and Boston Shareholder Greg Bombard break down 2023's trends and
key cases in trade secret law.
