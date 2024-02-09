ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This White Paper summarizes noteworthy legal developments in trade secret law in the United States in 2023. Understanding these legislative and judicial developments can help trade secret owners maintain trade secret protection and guard against misuse of their trade secrets by others.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

What's Next For AI? Six Areas To Watch In 2024 Goodwin Procter LLP Generative AI (GenAI) surged to the forefront of corporate agendas and public policy debates last year, promising to boost productivity and innovation.

Maximizing License Agreements With Precision Harness IP No one sets out to draft an imprecise license agreement, but occasionally that is the unfortunate result. One source of imprecision is that the inherent ambiguity...

Recognizing Risk: When Pursuing A Competitive Edge Creates Exposure To Trade Secret Claims Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider A well-known idiom - widely credited to Ben Franklin in the 1700s - is that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Yet, few companies actively train...

Insuring Against An IP Disaster Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. Insurance is part of our daily lives. Health insurance reimburses us if we get sick, life insurance safeguards loved ones if we pass away, and auto insurance reimburses...

Year In Review: Top Legal Developments Of 2023 Goodwin Procter LLP As we settle into 2024, we reflect on the significant legal developments of 2023 that hold potential impact on the biologics and biosimilars market.