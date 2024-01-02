United States:
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 60: Two States' Approaches To Preemption
02 January 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
You are invited to listen to Episode 60 of Greenberg
Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Two
States' Approaches to Preemption."
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses Minnesota and
Texas's differing approaches to the doctrine of preemption, as
explained in two recent cases.
ATTACHMENTS
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
A Copyright Quiz: Find The Infringement!
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
For many years, the plaintiff was part-owner and lead designer for a company that made stationery and office supplies. The plaintiff claims that she, and not her prior employer...
A Copyright Quiz: Find The Infringement!
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
For many years, the plaintiff was part-owner and lead designer for a company that made stationery and office supplies. The plaintiff claims that she, and not her prior employer...