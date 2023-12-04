Contrary to patent protection that requires public disclosure of the invention, trade secrets require that the secret cannot be publicly divulged. In a business environment, it seems unrealistic to maintain secrecy without some disclosure to others, such as employees and suppliers, who are engaged in the activity associated with the trade secret. When you add in the challenges of protecting trade secrets across a dynamic work environment and multiple geographies, what must be done to protect the value of a trade secret?

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, U.S. patent attorneys Tony Volpe and Ryan O'Donnell will explore what trade secrets are, why organizations may want to use them, the mitigation of risk for unwanted disclosure, and the requirements and risk associated with enforcement of trade secrets in a live webinar at 1 p.m. EST (6 PM GMT)

This one-hour webinar will cover:

The distinctions between patents and trade secrets

Sources of trade secret law

Employee onboarding and procedures for protecting trade secrets

Practices to protect trade secrets with exiting employees

Enforcement of trade secrets

Pitfalls with attempting to protect trade secrets

The impact of possible FTC rules on Non-compete Agreement

Jurisdictional issue with multi-national operations

For attorneys in the U.S., this live presentation has been approved for 1 Substantive CLE credit by the Pennsylvania CLE Board.

