United States:
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 59: A Federal Judge's Wisdom And Tips On Trade Secret Cases
09 November 2023
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
You are invited to listen to Episode 59 of Greenberg
Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "A Federal
Judge's Wisdom and Tips on Trade Secret Cases."
This week, Jordan Grotzinger and co-host Gregory Bombard
interview United States District Judge William G. Young, one of the
most distinguished jurists on the federal bench. He joined the
podcast for an enlightening discussion on issues he's addressed
in trade secret cases, including trade secret identification, how
to protect trade secrets in court proceedings, and his views on
arbitration versus trial. Judge Young even shares a little
poetry.
