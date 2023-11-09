You are invited to listen to Episode 59 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "A Federal Judge's Wisdom and Tips on Trade Secret Cases."

This week, Jordan Grotzinger and co-host Gregory Bombard interview United States District Judge William G. Young, one of the most distinguished jurists on the federal bench. He joined the podcast for an enlightening discussion on issues he's addressed in trade secret cases, including trade secret identification, how to protect trade secrets in court proceedings, and his views on arbitration versus trial. Judge Young even shares a little poetry.

