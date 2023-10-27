United States:
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 58: How The FBI Foiled A Conspiracy To Steal Agricultural Trade Secrets (Podcast)
27 October 2023
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
You are invited to listen to Episode 58 of Greenberg
Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "How the FBI
Foiled a Conspiracy to Steal Agricultural Trade Secrets."
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and guest Michael Stimson,
Vice President of Intellectual Property and General Counsel for Sun
World International, LLC, discuss Michael's involvement in the
DuPont Pioneer/Monsanto criminal case, which started when a
contract farmer discovered someone digging on his property who then
fled.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
