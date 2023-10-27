You are invited to listen to Episode 58 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "How the FBI Foiled a Conspiracy to Steal Agricultural Trade Secrets."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and guest Michael Stimson, Vice President of Intellectual Property and General Counsel for Sun World International, LLC, discuss Michael's involvement in the DuPont Pioneer/Monsanto criminal case, which started when a contract farmer discovered someone digging on his property who then fled.

