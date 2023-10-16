16 October 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Event
LOCATION
Foley & Lardner San Francisco Office
555 California Street, Suite 1700
San Francisco, CA 94104
AGENDA
3:30 p.m. PT
Join us for an engaging and informative CLE presentation that will guide you through real-world scenarios that explore AI through the lens of business opportunities and risks.
This session will highlight:
- The use of AI and machine learning – looking back and ahead on applications and future opportunities
- Intellectual property considerations – patent or trade secret?
- Potential liabilities and challenges associated with AI adoption
- Key pillars and core values of AI ethics
Program panelists:
- Pouya Taaghol, Ph.D., CEO, Big Data Federation
- Antoinette Konski, Partner, Foley & Lardner LLP
- Eileen Ridley, CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Partner, Foley & Lardner LLP
- Natasha Allen, Partner, Foley & Lardner LLP (Moderator)
The program will run 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., followed by a networking reception from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Click here to register.
CLE
Applications for accreditation will be submitted to the following jurisdictions for up to 1.50 hours of legal ethics credit: CA, CO, FL, IL, NY, TX, UT, VA, and WI. A uniform certificate of attendance will be provided to attendees seeking credit in other jurisdictions.
Foley & Lardner LLP is an approved MCLE provider in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Texas, and Utah. For purposes of New York CLE credit, this program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced attorneys.
Certificates of attendance will be distributed to eligible participants approximately six weeks after the program via email.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.