Member Thomas Wintner and Associate Nicholas Armington co-authored an article published by IAM on the developing trend of trade secret litigation in the life sciences sector.

The authors wrote, "The life sciences industry is experiencing a surge in trade secret litigation. While 2016's Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) undeniably contributed to this rise, the full story is more nuanced and implicates trends in the life sciences industry more generally. Multiple factors have contributed to the recent increase in trade secret cases across the US."