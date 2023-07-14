Intellectual Property Chair Michael T. Renaud, Member Jonathan J. Engler, and Associate Nicholas Armington co-authored an article published in the May/June 2023 issue of IP Litigator examining a recent trade secret case in California. The authors wrote, "A recent trade secret matter pending in federal court in California shows the pitfalls of a company's failure to do trade secret asset management before filing a trade secret lawsuit, and also highlights some important lessons for trade secret litigators to always keep in mind when preparing a complaint alleging misappropriation of a trade secret either in the state or federal court."

IP Litigator

