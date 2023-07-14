United States:
I Spy A Trade Secret: Conducting Proper Trade Secret Asset Management Review To Avoid Sufficiency Failure In Litigation
Intellectual Property Chair Michael T. Renaud, Member Jonathan J. Engler, and Associate Nicholas Armington co-authored an article
published in the May/June 2023 issue of IP Litigator
examining a recent trade secret case in California. The authors
wrote, "A recent trade secret matter pending in federal court
in California shows the pitfalls of a company's failure to do
trade secret asset management before filing a trade secret lawsuit,
and also highlights some important lessons for trade secret
litigators to always keep in mind when preparing a complaint
alleging misappropriation of a trade secret either in the state or
federal court."
