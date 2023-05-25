Jesse Coleman, a Partner in Seyfarth's Commercial Litigation practice group, will present at American Intellectual Property Law Association's "Working with Experts and Recent Developments In Trade Secrets Damages" webinar on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Jesse will be presenting alongside other leading practitioners in the area, including Brent Bersin (FTI), Lawrence Pockers (Duane Morris) and Jennifer Kenedy (Locke Lord). The roundtable of presenters will discuss recent development in trade secrets, and offer insight on how to effectively work with damage experts in trade secrets litigation. The webinar will address the following topics:

When to hire a damages expert

Selection of damages measure(s) in litigation

Use of damages expert to help establish causation

Recovery for extraterritorial damages

Apportionment of damages across multiple trade secrets

Recent challenges to expert testimony

For more information and to register, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.