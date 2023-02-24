At this Lunch & Learn, BFV clients and other professionals from the legal and business community learned what they need to know to protect the competitive edge of their company in light of the Federal Trade Commission's recent proposed rule to broadly ban the use of noncompete agreements between employers and their workers. The interactive forum addressed how the FTC is cracking down on companies that are abusing noncompetes, including taking enforcement actions against companies requiring low-wage workers to sign them. The proposed rule further casts the spotlight on noncompetes, which were already under assault by state legislators around the country.

During the session, Benjamin Fink and Neal Weinrich provided practical tips for employers to protect their business's confidential information and trade secrets and mitigate the potential impact of the proposed ban. Ben and Neal also highlighted the implications of the FTC's proposed rule, the likelihood it will be implemented, what challenges the rule may face, as well as the status of state-level efforts around the country to regulate the use of noncompetes.

Watch the video

View the presentation

