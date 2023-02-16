ARTICLE

In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss the FTC's proposed ban on noncompetes, how we got here, what the proposed rule would do and when, the potential practical and legal problems with it, the opportunity to provide comments to the FTC about it, what employers should do in the interim to protect their trade secrets and customer goodwill, and predictions on where this all goes.

