United States:
Seyfarth's Trade Secrets Group Earns New International Ranking
10 February 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
World IP Review included Seyfarth's team in the first Global
Trade Secrets Rankings, which was announced in 2023. The World IP
Review Global Trade Secrets Rankings are based on feedback from the
market and reflect the fact that trade secret issues are cross
border, complex, and high value. Find more information on the World IP Review website.
