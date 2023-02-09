United States:
Protecting Your Trade Secrets In 2023 (Video)
09 February 2023
Foley Hoag LLP
Unpatented, extremely valuable information for companies is
generally protected by trade secrets law. But ensuring your
confidential information is legally protected can be challenging.
This webinar focused on the following:
- Practical steps your company can take to ensure its trade
secrets protection programs are state of the art as we go into
2023
- Litigation and investigation options to respond to potential
trade secret theft
Download presentation materials here.
Speakers
- Allison Anderson, Partner, Co-Chair, Labor
& Employment Practice, Foley Hoag LLP
- Paul Downs, Associate, Foley Hoag LLP
- Robert Haney Jr., Partner, Foley Hoag LLP
- Garrick Josephs, Associate, Foley Hoag,
LLP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
