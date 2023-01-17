Tuesday, January 24, 2023

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

In the second installment of the 2023 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, Seyfarth attorneys will review the noteworthy legislation, cases, and legal developments from across the nation over the last year in the areas of trade secrets and data theft, non-competes and other restrictive covenants, and computer fraud. Plus, they will provide predictions for what to expect in 2023.

Seyfarth attorneys, Michael Wexler, Robert Milligan, and Joshua Salinas will address the following topics:

Significant new legislation for non-competes and other restrictive covenants and related court decisions that may affect their enforcement

Discussion of legislative and regulatory efforts to narrow use on non-competes and restrictive covenants at the federal level, specifically the new FTC proposed rule banning the use of non-competes with workers.

The Defend Trade Secrets Act and tips for navigating the law

Recent significant trade secret misappropriation decisions concerning damages, fees, and pleading

The viability of computer fraud claims in light of recent Supreme Court decisions

Best practices for updating and structuring agreements and policies to adequately protect company assets and trade secrets, including addressing the challenges for multistate employers and the challenges for a remote or hybrid workforce

In addition to this webinar, we invite you to download a copy of the most recent edition of our 50 State Non-Compete Desktop Reference.

Speakers

Michael Wexler, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Robert Milligan, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Joshua Salinas, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

This webinar is accredited for CLE in CA, IL, NJ, and NY. Credit will be applied for as requested for TX, GA, WA, NC and VA. The following jurisdictions may accept reciprocal credit with these accredited states, and individuals can use the certificate they receive to gain CLE credit therein: AZ, CT, NH. The following jurisdictions do not require CLE, but attendees will receive general certificates of attendance: DC, MA, MD, MI, SD. For all other jurisdictions, a general certificate of attendance and the necessary materials will be issued that can be used in other jurisdictions for self-application. Please note that attendance must be submitted within 10 business days of the program taking place. If you have questions about jurisdictions, please email CLE@seyfarth.com. CLE credit for this recording expires on January 23, 2024.

