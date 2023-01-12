ARTICLE

Thursday, January 12, 2023

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Central

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mountain

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific

In the first installment of the 2023 Trade Secrets & Non-Competes Webinar Series, our team will focus on the new Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") proposed rule banning the use of non-competes with employees and workers. If adopted, the proposed rule will bar both prospective and existing non-compete agreements. The proposed rule comes after allegations that some employers were abusing non-compete agreements by deploying such agreements in ways that go well beyond preventing unfair competition or protecting trade secrets. The expert panel will address what the proposed rule would do and what employers need to know to respond.

Seyfarth partners Michael Wexler, Robert Milligan, Kate Perrelli, Dan Hart, and Dawn Mertineit will address the following topics:

An overview of how we got here

The FTC's proposed rule banning non-competes and the FTC's reasoning and justification for the proposed rule

The dissent and business community's response to the proposed rule, including discussion of problems with the proposed rule

Alternative approaches

What happens next and practical tips for what companies should do now in terms of restrictive covenant agreements

Speakers

Michael Wexler, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Robert Milligan, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Kate Perrelli, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Dan Hart, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Dawn Mertineit, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

This webinar is accredited for CLE in CA, IL, NJ, and NY. Credit will be applied for as requested for TX, GA, WA, NC and VA. The following jurisdictions may accept reciprocal credit with these accredited states, and individuals can use the certificate they receive to gain CLE credit therein: AZ, CT, NH. The following jurisdictions do not require CLE, but attendees will receive general certificates of attendance: DC, MA, MD, MI, SD. For all other jurisdictions, a general certificate of attendance and the necessary materials will be issued that can be used in other jurisdictions for self-application. Please note that attendance must be submitted within 10 business days of the program taking place. If you have questions about jurisdictions, please email CLE@seyfarth.com. CLE credit for this recording expires on January 11, 2024.

