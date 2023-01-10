United States:
2022 Year In Review (Podcast)
10 January 2023
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss recent
criminal prosecutions for use of no-poach agreements, legislative
changes to state noncompete and nonsolicitation laws, federal
regulatory and legislative efforts to limit or ban noncompetes,
eye-popping trade secret damage awards, and developing trends in
the way trade secret cases are being handled and tried.
CLICK HERE to play the podcast
