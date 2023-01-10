ARTICLE

In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss recent criminal prosecutions for use of no-poach agreements, legislative changes to state noncompete and nonsolicitation laws, federal regulatory and legislative efforts to limit or ban noncompetes, eye-popping trade secret damage awards, and developing trends in the way trade secret cases are being handled and tried.

