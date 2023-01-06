I am pleased to announce that I will co-present a continuing legal education session, titled Trademarks and Trade Secrets Aren't Just Federal: A Review of Georgia State Laws and Cases, at the Georgia State Bar's Midyear Meeting at the Westin Buckhead on January 12, 2023 from 10 - 11 a.m. This session is sponsored by the Intellectual Property Section of the State Bar of Georgia.

As Chair of the IP Section's Trade Secrets Committee, I will co-present the trade secrets portion, titled How to Prepare a Trade Secrets Complaint that Will Survive a Dismissal Motion. My co-presenter will be our Committee Vice Chair, Neal F. Weinrich, Esq. of Berman Fink Van Horn P.C. Neal and I collaborated on the PowerPoint slide deck, and we think that this will be a practical and informative 30-minute presentation.

We hope to see many of our fellow Bar members on January 12.

