United States:
Now Available! 2022-2023 Edition Of 50 State Non-Compete Desktop Reference
12 December 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth's Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes
practice group is pleased to provide the 2022-2023 edition of our
50 State Desktop Reference, which surveys the most-asked questions
related to restrictive covenants and trade secrets in all 50
states, plus the District of Columbia.
For the company executive, in-house counsel, or HR professional,
we hope this guide will provide a starting point to answer your
questions about restrictive covenants and protecting your
company's most valuable and confidential assets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
