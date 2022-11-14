ARTICLE

United States: Catching Up With AIPLA Presidents And Executive Director About Trade Secrets (Podcast)

In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss the the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) and its Trade Secret Law Committee, as well as the importance of trade secret law more generally and its place with other forms of intellectual property.

