United States:
Catching Up With AIPLA Presidents And Executive Director About Trade Secrets (Podcast)
14 November 2022
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss the the
American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) and its
Trade Secret Law Committee, as well as the importance of trade
secret law more generally and its place with other forms of
intellectual property.
CLICK HERE to play the podcast
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Yes, You Need An NFT Artist Contract!
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
In the relatively new frontier of non-fungible tokens, or "NFTs," carefully drafted contracts with artists are essential to protecting any NFT collection.