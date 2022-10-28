The California Lawyers Association 2022 IP Institute is taking place November 3-5, in Dana Point, California. Seyfarth is a silver sponsor for the conference, and Seyfarth attorneys Robert Milligan, Puya Partow-Navid, Joshua Salinas, and Sierra Chinn-Liu are attending.

Joshua Salinas—Seyfarth associate and member of the firm's Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes practice—is leading a discussion during the Lunch with Table Topics on Friday, November 4. His discussion will be focused on the latest trends in protecting trade secrets.

Robert Milligan—Seyfarth partner and co-chair of the firm's Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes practice—is presenting the "Latest Developments in Trade Secrets Litigation and Protection" session at the California Lawyers Association 2022 IP Institute on Friday, November 4, in Dana Point, California. For this panel, an experienced group of trade secret attorneys, who recently co-edited and co-authored the Trade Secret Litigation and Protection: A Practical Guide to the DTSA and CUTSA treatise, will lead the audience through a thorough discussion of the latest developments and trends in trade secrets litigation and protection. The discussion will cover updated pleading standards, tailoring requests for injunctive relief, sufficiency of trade secret identification statements, damages, effectively using forensic evidence, trade secret protection plans, and NDAs and other restrictive covenant agreements.

Find more information and register to attend the 2022 IP Institute on the California Lawyers Association website.

