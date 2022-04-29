Members of Seyfarth's Trade Secrets team recently worked on Trade Secret Litigation and Protection: A Practical Guide to the DTSA and CUTSA, a new 26-chapter treatise that explains the fundamentals and intricacies of trade secret law under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) and the California Uniform Trade Secret Act (CUTSA).

Robert Milligan—Seyfarth partner and co-chair of the firm's Trade Secret, Computer Fraud & Non-Compete practice—authored chapters and served as the Co-Editor for the treatise. Seyfarth partner Puya Partow-Navid and associate Joshua Salinas also authored chapters in the treatise. Additionally, Seyfarth associate Ashley Smith assisted with editing.

For more information and to purchase an electronic or hard copy of the Trade Secret Litigation and Protection treatise, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.