United States:
Robert Milligan To Speak On Effectively Protecting Trade Secrets At MER Conference 2022
09 February 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Robert Milligan, Seyfarth partner and co-chair of the Trade
Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes practice, is presenting
the "It's 10:00 pm. Do You Know Where Your Company's
Crown Jewels Are? Does Someone Else? Trade Secrets as an
Information Asset" session at the MER Conference on May 11 at
1:30 p.m. Eastern in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The panel, which includes members of the Sedona Conference
Working Group 12 (WG12), will discuss the WG12's newly
published guidance on protecting trade secrets and business
confidences throughout the information and employment lifecycles.
They will cover:
- Defining "trade secrets" and "business
confidences"
- What makes trade secrets valuable and enforceable in court
- When value is destroyed: exfiltration by departing employees or
corporate M&A negotiators
- When trade secrets become a liability: infiltration by new
employees or acquisitions
- Reasonable IG policies and procedures to protect trade
secrets
MER equips information governance practitioners to better impact
their organization's business objectives by bringing industry
thought-leaders, solution providers, and practitioners into
thought-provoking, interactive, solution-oriented events
year-round.
For more information or to register for the MER Conference,
visit the MER Conference website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
NFT Trademarks: DOs And DON'Ts
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
As the NFT ("non-fungible token") industry continues to flourish (passing $40 billion in value in 2021) an increasing variety of individuals and companies are looking for ways to profit off the excitement.
BigLaw Firms Unveil D&I Billable Hours
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Richard S.J. Hung spoke to World Intellectual Property Review about diversity and inclusion programs in intellectual property law, noting that many leading firms...
When Copying Isn't Infringement: Filtering Out Facts
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Another day, another copyright lawsuit involving car advertising. Last week's case - our first nominee for "Silliest Copyright Case of 2022" - involved alleged similarities between product shots...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Patent Case Summaries | Week Ending January 14, 2022
Alston & Bird
A weekly summary of the precedential patent-related opinions issued by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the opinions designated precedential or informative by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.