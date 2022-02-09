Robert Milligan, Seyfarth partner and co-chair of the Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes practice, is presenting the "It's 10:00 pm. Do You Know Where Your Company's Crown Jewels Are? Does Someone Else? Trade Secrets as an Information Asset" session at the MER Conference on May 11 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The panel, which includes members of the Sedona Conference Working Group 12 (WG12), will discuss the WG12's newly published guidance on protecting trade secrets and business confidences throughout the information and employment lifecycles. They will cover:

Defining "trade secrets" and "business confidences"

What makes trade secrets valuable and enforceable in court

When value is destroyed: exfiltration by departing employees or corporate M&A negotiators

When trade secrets become a liability: infiltration by new employees or acquisitions

Reasonable IG policies and procedures to protect trade secrets

