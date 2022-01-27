On Thursday, January 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, Boston partner Erik Weibust will present a webinar for Thomson Reuters' West LegalEdCenter entitled "The Future of Noncompetes and What it Means for the Protection of Your Workforce and Trade Secrets: Part 2."

This is the second installment of a three part series, and will focus on safeguarding information in the workplace and with a remote workforce. Erik will be joined on the panel, which is being moderated by Nicole Daly, by Russell Beck and Peter Steinmeyer.

Additional information and registration are available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.