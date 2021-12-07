United States:
Now Available! 2022 Edition Of 50 State Non-Compete Desktop Reference
07 December 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Seyfarth's Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes
practice group is pleased to provide the 2022 edition of our 50
State Desktop Reference, which surveys the most-asked questions
related to restrictive covenants and trade secrets in all 50
states, plus the District of Columbia.
For the company executive, in-house counsel, or HR professional,
we hope this guide will provide a starting point to answer your
questions about restrictive covenants and protecting your
company's most valuable and confidential assets.
Request a Copy
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
USPTO Grants Second Petition For Director Review
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
Following the Supreme Court's June decision in U.S. v. Arthrex, which reigned in the "unreviewable authority wielded by the APJs during inter partes review[s],"...