United States: Seyfarth Attorneys To Participate At 2021 Annual Meeting Of The Sedona Conference Working Group 12 (WG12) On Trade Secrets

The mission of Working Group 12 is to develop consensus and nonpartisan principles for managing trade secret litigation and well-vetted guidelines for consideration in protecting trade secrets, recognizing that every organization has and uses trade secrets, that trade secret disputes frequently intersect with other important public policies such as employee mobility and international trade, and that trade secret disputes are litigated in both state and federal courts.

Milligan recently served on the WG12 Steering Committee and served as a Senior Editor of the Employee Life Cycle drafting committee. The Employee Life Cycle committee's Protecting Trade Secrets Throughout the Employment Life Cycle paper was released for public comment this year.

Weibust co-leads the Monetary Remedies in Trade Secret Disputes drafting committee. Weibust will be speaking on a panel entitled "Monetary Remedies in Trade Secret Disputes."

The primary focus of the annual meeting will be for current WG12 drafting teams to lead a document-based dialogue to obtain member comment and advance the following draft commentaries toward publication for public comment:

Governance and Management of Trade Secrets

Monetary Remedies in Trade Secret Disputes

Another focus of the meeting will be to form and launch the following commentary drafting team efforts on the following topics:

What Can and Cannot Be a Protectable Trade Secret?

Sharing Trade Secrets With Other Organizations

Forensic Issues in Trade Secret Disputes

Getting In and Staying Out of Trouble: Ethical Issues in Trade Secret Cases

Additional information, including a detailed agenda, and registration are available here.

