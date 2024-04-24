The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published instructions on how to apply for the extended and redesignated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burma (Myanmar).

On March 25, 2024, DHS extended and redesignated TPS for Burma until Nov. 25, 2025.

Applications for re-registration and employment authorization document (EAD) renewals should be made during the re-registration period: March 25, 2024–May 24, 2024.

Those with current EADs with expiration dates of May 25, 2024, or Nov. 25, 2022, will be granted automatic extensions of EADs until May 25, 2025, while they wait for their new EADs to be approved. For more information on automatic extensions for Burma and other TPS countries, please see our work authorization tool.

Individuals who have already applied for EAD renewals need only re-register. When their EAD cases are adjudicated, they will have Nov. 25, 2025, expiration dates.

Beyond general eligibility requirements, those who wish to make initial applications for TPS and EADs must have entered the United States on or before March 21, 2024, and must be continuously physically present from May 26, 2024. The redesignation application period will run until Nov. 25, 2025.

Burmese students in F-1 status may request work authorization or increased work hours while school is in session. They still must maintain their F-1 status if they are experiencing severe economic hardship due to the continuing crises in Burma.

Please see the instructions in the Federal Register for specific information.

