The antiboycott laws prohibit U.S. persons from participating in unsanctioned boycotts, including those involving Israel. In light of recent events in the Middle East, there is an expected increase in antiboycott efforts by the U.S. government. During this recent presentation, Daniel Pickard, Sahel Assar and Caroline Bisk covered the antiboycott regulations issued by the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury, including key similarities and differences between the two. They also explored new trends in antiboycott compliance and enforcement, as well as the historical context for the regulations.

