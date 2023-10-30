Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are excited to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments.

Legislative Updates

  • NDAA Update
  • Defense Appropriations
  • Congressional Hearings
  • DOD Nominations

Israel, Ukraine and Foreign Military Assistance

  • Israel
  • Ukraine
  • Industry Concerns Amid Ongoing Wars

Executive and Departmental Updates

  • Secretary of the Navy Stands Up Disruptive Capabilities Office
  • GAO Releases Report on Defense Industrial Base M&A
  • DOD, SBA Roll Out Small Business Investment Company Critical Technologies Initiative
  • DIU Solicitations

Read the full report

