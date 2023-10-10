The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension and redesignation of Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, from Dec. 8, 2023, to June 7, 2025.
Key Points:
- The TPS extension will allow currently eligible Cameroonians TPS beneficiaries to retain TPS through June 7, 2025, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.
- The redesignation will allow additional Cameroonian nationals who have continuously resided in the United States since Oct. 5, 2023, and been continuously physically present in the United States since Dec. 8, 2023, to file first-time TPS applications, provided they meet other eligibility requirements.
- A forthcoming Federal Register notice will provide details on eligibility criteria, timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to reregister and renew Employment Authorization Documents, and for new applicants to submit initial applications under the redesignation and apply for EADs.
Additional Information: In addition to the TPS announcement, DHS provided a Special Student Relief notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students from Cameroon, which allows them to request employment authorization, work more hours while in school and have a reduced course load through the TPS designation period. DHS estimates the TPS extension will cover about 2,900 current beneficiaries, while the redesignation will make roughly an additional 7,900 Cameroonians eligible for TPS.
