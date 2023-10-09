The Department of Homeland Security published a Federal Register notice providing additional details about the extension and redesignation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status.
Key Points:
- The TPS extension will allow currently eligible Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries to retain TPS through Sept. 10, 2025, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.
- The redesignation will allow additional Venezuelan nationals who have continuously resided in the United States since July 31, 2023, and been continuously physically present in the United States since Oct. 3, 2023, to file first-time TPS applications, provided they meet other eligibility requirements.
- The Federal Register notice details the eligibility criteria, timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to reregister and renew Employment Authorization Documents, and for new applicants to submit initial applications under the redesignation and apply for EADs.
Additional Information: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the extension and redesignation of Venezuela for TPS in September. DHS estimates the TPS extension will cover about 242,700 current beneficiaries, while the redesignation will make roughly an additional 472,000 Venezuelans eligible for TPS.
