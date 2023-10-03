This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | South Lawn

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT convenes his Cabinet to get an update on the progress we're making on pressing priorities for the country including implementing the historic legislation he has signed into law, balancing the promise and peril of artificial intelligence, and taking action on gun violence; The Vice President participates | Cabinet Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attend the President's celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to mark Disability Pride Month | South Lawn

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the President's Cabinet Meeting

White House Press Briefing*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, September 29-October 1, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

September 30

Statement from President Joe Biden on Passage of the Bipartisan Bill to Keep the Government Open

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5860 (stopgap measure)

Message to Congress on the Designation of Funding as an Emergency Requirement in Accordance with Section 114(c) of division A of the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024 and Other Extensions Act

Press Release: June 2023 Visitor Logs Records Posted

September 29

Executive Order on the Continuance of Certain Federal Advisory Committees and Amendments to Other Executive Orders

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young

Statement: During an Extreme Republican Shutdown, American Small Businesses Would Lose Out on More Than $100 Million in Critical Financing Every Day

Press Release: By the Numbers | Impacts of Extreme House Republicans' 30% Cuts

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on House Republicans' Extreme 30% Cuts

Remarks by President Biden at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in Honor of General Mark A. Milley | Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Ninth Circuit's Decision on Access to Emergency Health Care for Women

Memorandum on Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2024

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Prime Minister Kurti of Kosovo

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Southern District of Ohio's Decision on Medicare Drug Price Negotiation

Memorandum on Presidential Determination with Respect to the Efforts of Foreign Governments Regarding Trafficking in Persons

Fact Sheet: The Biden-⁠Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Latino Communities Across the Country

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Proclamation on the Death of Dianne Feinstein

Proclamation on National Arts and Humanities Month, 2023

Proclamation on Child Health Day, 2023

Proclamation on National Community Policing Week, 2023

Proclamation on National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, 2023

Proclamation on Cybersecurity Awareness Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Disability Employment Awareness Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Clean Energy Action Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Youth Justice Action Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month, 2023

Press Release: The White House Announces 2023 Fall Garden Tours

Blog: Why We Must Invest in AANAPISIs

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 5525 — Spending Reduction and Border Security Act, 2024

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passage of a Continuing Resolution | September 30, 2023

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in Honor of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (As Delivered)

Advisory: Relinquishment and Retirement of GEN Milley and Assumption of the CJCS Responsibility by Gen Brown

Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memo | Potential for Lapse in Funding

Press Release: AFN Will Reduce Broadcast Services (shutdown)

Press Release: Department of Defense and Small Business Administration Roll Out the Small Business Investment Company Critical Technologies (SBICCT) Initiative

Article: U.S. Constitution at Center of Military Transfer of Responsibility Ceremony

Press Release: CDAO Announces its AI Symposium (February 22, 2024)

Article: Defense Official Says U.S. Will Continue to Lead in Chemical Weapons Disarmament

Article: New Sesame Street Military Resources Help Combat Loneliness

Article: U.S. Official Says Allies Acting Together to Deter China

Article: Military Service Leaders Address Deficiencies in Barracks

Press Release: General Officer Announcement

Press Release: Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Augusta

Press Release: 2024 Freedom Award Nomination Season Now Open

Contracts for September 29, 2023

Blog: Good Jobs and Unions Will Help Build Our Workforce

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, October 2, 2023

Asia-Pacific

September 29: Statement | Introduction of New China Coordinator and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan Mark Lambert

September 29: Statement | Condemning the Life Sentence of Professor Rahile Dawut (PRC)

September 29: Statement | People's Republic of China National Day

September 29: Statement | Special Representative McAuliffe Launches Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE) Hub in Hanoi, Vietnam

September 29: Statement | The United States of America and the Federated States of Micronesia Signed the 2023 Federal Programs and Services Agreement

September 29: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Daniel J. Kritenbrink, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Dr. Mira Rapp-Hooper, Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania

October 1: Statement | Maldives Election Results

September 29: Statement | Tuvalu National Day

September 29: Statement | Palau National Day

Europe

September 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Serbian President Vucic

October 1: Statement | Republic of Cyprus National Day

Middle East

September 29: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to United Arab Emirates

Africa

September 30: Statement | Botswana National Day

October 1: Statement | Nigeria National Day

Western Hemisphere

September 29: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Texas and Mexico (Oct. 3-5)

September 29: Transcript | Senior Administration Officials Previewing the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue and High-Level Security Dialogue

September 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai at a Joint Press Availability

September 29: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Nicaraguan Officials for Restricting Freedoms

October 1: Statement | Anti-Democratic Actions in Guatemala

Refugee Admissions | Presidential Determination

September 29: Statement | Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2024

Other Matter

September 29: Statement | Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Announces Five New Recipients of 2023 Program to End Modern Slavery Awards

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID and Republic of Korea Partner to Support Ukrainian Agriculture

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Statement from DNI Haines on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Releases Report on Climate Change and Household Finances

Fact Sheet: The Impact of Climate Change on American Household Finances

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Economy in Savannah, Georgia

Joint Statement on the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategies to Invest in High-Quality Workforce Development

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC, MSRB, & FINRA to Hold Virtual Compliance Outreach Program

Press Release: SEC Proposes Tailored Registration Form for Offerings of Registered Index-Linked Annuities

Press Release: SEC Charges International Accounting Firm Prager Metis with Hundreds of Auditor Independence Violations

Press Release: SEC Charges D. E. Shaw with Violating Whistleblower Protection Rule

Press Release: SEC Charges 10 Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures

Press Release: SEC Charges Two Credit Rating Agencies, DBRS and KBRA, with Longstanding Recordkeeping Failures

Press Release: SEC Charges Newell Brands and Former CEO for Misleading Investors About Sales Performance

Press Release: Albemarle Corp. to Pay SEC More Than $103 Million to Settle FCPA Violations

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Cigna Group to Pay $172 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: SMC Systems Inc. to Pay $2.35 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Statements Relating to Energy Star Program

Readout of Department of Justice Federal/Tribal Regional Summit in the Twin Cities in Minnesota

Press Release: Albemarle to Pay Over $218M to Resolve Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Investigation

Press Release: Florida Men Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Tax Refund Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Sues Colorado for Violating the Americans with Disabilities Act

Press Release: Real Estate Executive Pleads Guilty to Multi-Year Conspiracy to Falsify Financial Statements

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against California Property Manager and Owners

Press Release: Waco Oil and Gas Reaches Agreement with U.S. and State of West Virginia to pay $825,000 Fine and Restore Creeks and Wetlands

Press Release: IRS Consultant Charged with Disclosing Tax Return Information to News Organizations

Press Release: South Carolina Physician and Nephrology Practice Agree to Pay Over $585,000 to Settle Laboratory Kickback Allegations

Press Release: Corn Milling Company Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements in Safety and Environmental Records Following Mill Explosion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

DHS Press Release: DHS Previews Federal Register Notice Extending and Separately Redesignating Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status

CBP Press Release: CBP officers apprehend man sought on homicide charge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP agriculture specialists intercept first in port pest at Rio Grande City Port of Entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP's Operation Artemis at JFK Seize Pill Press Die Sets from China (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement Following the 2023 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro

Readout: Paraguay and the United States hold the Second Meeting of the Trade and Investment Council

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Join White House Competition Council

Press Release: USTR Announces New Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee Members

Department of Commerce

Joint Statement Following the 2023 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Readout of Deputy Secretary Don Graves' Travel to Tokyo

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces CHIPS for America Funding Opportunity to Strengthen Semiconductor Supply Chains

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Joins with CFPB in Filing Amicus Brief Urging Reversal of Decision Misinterpreting FCRA's Requirement to Remove Disputed, Unverified Credit Information

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Partners with Latin American Countries to Combat Fraud

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Statement from Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Confirmation of Commissioners Carr & Starks

Statement from Commissioner Carr on Senate Confirmations

Statement from Commissioner Starks on Senate Confirmations

Press Release: WCB Announces Measures to Strengthen Program Integrity for ACP

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Board of Directors Approves Loan Guarantee for Acrow Corporation Bridge Project in Angola

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Finalizes Energy Efficiency Standards for Residential Furnaces to Save Americans $1.5 Billion In Annual Utility Bills

Press Release: DOE Announces $264 Million for Basic Research in Support of Energy Earthshots"

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Hosts Interagency Meeting on Utilizing Science to Inform Climate Security Policy

Press Release: Government Shutdown Will Close America's National Parks, Impede Visitor Access

Press Release: Reflecting America's Rapid and Accelerating Shift to Clean Energy, Interior Department Announces Fewest Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sales in History in Proposed Final Program for 2024–2029

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA approves air permit for construction activity of Revolution Wind offshore wind project

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $14.8 Million in Grants to Help Small Communities Improve Air Service

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, International Labor Organization announce effort to observe workplace votes; inform workers, employers about labor rights

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $10.5M in grants to support mine safety, health training across the nation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches settlement with United of Omaha Life Insurance Co. to reform its evidence of insurability practices

Press Release: Court orders operators of 14 Bay Area Subway locations to pay employees nearly $1M in wages, damages; sell or shut down their businesses

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues 7-Eleven owners association president in Michigan alleging the stores' pay records were inaccurate

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of 29-year-old worker's drowning finds Key Largo marine construction company failed to follow federal safety requirements

Department of Education

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Moves Forward with Student Debt Relief Negotiated Rulemaking to Deliver Support to as Many Borrowers as Possible as Quickly as Possible

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategies to Increase Diversity and Opportunity in Higher Education

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Highlights A Record of Championing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategies to Increase Diversity and Opportunity in Higher Education

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Proposed Regulation to Strengthen Services and Protections for Unaccompanied Children in Its Care

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on the Southern District of Ohio's Decision on Medicare Drug Price Negotiation

Press Release: ICYMI | Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $330 Million Dollars in New Funding to Advance Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative, Improve Health Care Research, Treatment, and Outcomes for the American Public

Press Release: HHS Awards $4 Million for the Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity

Press Release: HHS Awards $1.9 Million for a National Lupus Outreach and Clinical Trial Education Initiative

Press Release: HHS Takes Action to Provide 12 Months of Mandatory Continuous Coverage for Children in Medicaid and CHIP

Press Release: HHS Requests Public Input on Coverage of Over-the-Counter Preventive Services, Including Contraception, Tobacco Cessation, and Breastfeeding Supplies

Statement from HHS Secretary Becerra on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Grants First Marketing Authorization for a DNA Test to Assess Predisposition for Dozens of Cancer Types

Press Release: FDA Launches Pilot Program to Help Further Accelerate Development of Rare Disease Therapies

Press Release: FDA Proposes Rule Aimed at Helping to Ensure Safety and Effectiveness of Laboratory Developed Tests

Press Release: FDA Roundup | September 29, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Awards $10.5 Million to Hispanic Serving Institutions for Housing Research Centers

Government Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: U.S. General Services Administration announces all Cabinet agencies are now using Login.gov

Press Release: Technology Modernization Fund announces targeted investments to protect consumers

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Status of Open GAO Recommendations Made to the Director of National Intelligence

Report: Tracking the Funds | Specific Fiscal Year 2023 Provisions for the Office of National Drug Control Policy

Report: Air Pollution | EPA Needs to Develop a Business Case for Replacing Legacy Air Quality Data Systems

Report: Antiviral Drugs | Economic Incentives and Strategies for Pandemic Preparedness [Reissued with revisions on Sept. 29, 2023]

Report: Small Business Research Programs | Most Agencies Allow Applicants to Define Needs and Propose Solutions

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Blog: CBO's Plans in the Event of a Government Shutdown

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4715, Bilateral Resilience in Industry Trade Security Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 501, Block, Report, And Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 542, Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 5523, Financial Access Improvements Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.