The Department of Homeland Security has announced the extension and redesignation of Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, from Nov. 21, 2023, to May 20, 2025.

Key Points:

The TPS extension will allow currently eligible Afghan TPS beneficiaries to retain TPS through May 20, 2025, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

The redesignation will allow additional Afghan nationals who have continuously resided in the United States since Sept. 20, 2023, to file first-time TPS applications, provided they meet other eligibility requirements.

DHS posted a Federal Register notice, detailing the eligibility criteria, timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew Employment Authorization Documents, and for new applicants to submit initial applications under the redesignation and apply for EADs.

‌Additional Information: In announcing the extension/redesignation, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, "Today's announcement to extend and redesignate TPS for Afghanistan allows us to continue to offer safety and protection to Afghan nationals who are unable to return to their country." DHS estimated the TPS extension would cover about 3,100 current beneficiaries, while the redesignation would make roughly an additional 14,600 individuals eligible for TPS.

